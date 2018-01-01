Quentin Vennie is a celebrated speaker, wellness expert and author of the forthcoming memoir Strong in the Broken Places. He continues to share his experiences growing up in Baltimore and how he overcame addiction, an anxiety disorder and depression using his personal "Trinity of Wellness." He aims to continue spreading awareness for anxiety sufferers and push to raise the standards of health and healing nationwide. He is living proof that during our weakest moments we have the power and ability to unlock unimaginable strength.
Mental Health
5 Reasons Why Workplace Anxiety Is Costing Your Business a Fortune
Over 18 percent of the U.S. population has been diagnosed with anxiety, and a large majority cite their workplace as a major contributor.