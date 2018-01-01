Rachel Solomon is a freelance journalist based in New York City. She has covered small business, personal finance, consumer advocacy and wealth management for outlets including Smartmoney.com, The Wall Street Journal Online and Reuters Insider.
Starting a Business
Wannabe Social Entrepreneur? How to Navigate the Growing World of Impact Accelerators
Impact accelerators are increasingly sprouting to support the specific needs of social entrepreneurs.
Growth Strategies
Daily Deal Sites Help Small Businesses Score Savings
By leveraging the power of group-buying, a crop of deal sites give small businesses access to discounts that are usually reserved for the big guys.
Starting a Business
Kickstarter's Crowdfunding Competitors That Also Help Deliver the Goods
Once a successful crowdfunding campaign ends, the pressure is on for entrepreneurs to make good on their promises. These platforms can help.
Finance
For Financing and Mentorship, Would You Forgo Future Income?
New funding platforms are eager to ply you with capital and other resources in exchange for a cut of your future success. See if these services are right for you.