Rajvardhan Oak

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Applied Scientist at Microsoft

Rajvardhan Oak works as a research scientist at Microsoft. His areas of expertise are machine learning, cyber security, bots, fraud and internet scams.

https://www.rajvardhanoak.com

Follow Rajvardhan Oak on Social

Latest

Technology

Elon Musk Is Worried About Bots. You Should Be, Too.

Selling bot services is a booming business. Here's why we should all be concerned.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like