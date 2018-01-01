Rani Nasr

Guest Writer
Digital Activation and Delivery Manager, Leo Burnett Lebanon
Rani Nasr is a Digital Activation and Delivery Manager at Leo Burnett Lebanon, based in Beirut.   

More From Rani Nasr

10 Things To Expect At Google's City Of The Future: Project Sidewalk
Technology

10 Things To Expect At Google's City Of The Future: Project Sidewalk

Sidewalk Labs, the Alphabet company of 100 people that is taking on this project, was built with the aim of improving city life using Google's technology research.
6 min read
Six Valuable Points I Learned From My Mentor
Mentors

Six Valuable Points I Learned From My Mentor

You meet a lot of people that teach you lessons about things in life, and it's plausible to say that you can learn something new from every person that ever crosses your path. So what gives a mentor that title? What sets them apart from the pack?
7 min read
Ten Technology Trends That (Might) Change Our World In 2016
Digital Trends

Ten Technology Trends That (Might) Change Our World In 2016

The beautiful (and perhaps even intimidating) spectrum of technology is still unfolding, and 2016 is a crucial turning point on many levels.
9 min read
"Make It Happen." Nicolas Sehnaoui Talks Digital, Development And Lebanese 'Treps
Innovators

"Make It Happen." Nicolas Sehnaoui Talks Digital, Development And Lebanese 'Treps

The future of Lebanon resides in the minds and hearts of young tech entrepreneurs, says the former Lebanese Minister of Telecommunications.
4 min read
Entrepreneurs Lebnan And Arz Nader Get You Downloading
Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs Lebnan And Arz Nader Get You Downloading

Game Cooks was founded with the main objective of building games that have culturally relevant plots and elements that users from this region could relate to.
6 min read
The Rise, Evolution And Future Of Branded Mobile Application Marketing In MENA
Mobile Marketing

The Rise, Evolution And Future Of Branded Mobile Application Marketing In MENA

Born Interactive CEO Fadi Sabbagha talks about the growth and importance of mobile and m-commerce in the MENA region.
7 min read
Financial Institutions Need To Start Thinking Digital (If They Want To Keep Up)
Finance

Financial Institutions Need To Start Thinking Digital (If They Want To Keep Up)

Despite the disruptions happening today in online banking, the industry has evolved very little when it comes to its business modules and services offered.
9 min read
Harnessing Corporate Culture To Make Employees Loyal To Your Brand, Not Your Money
Corporate Culture

Harnessing Corporate Culture To Make Employees Loyal To Your Brand, Not Your Money

A company can be looked at like an equation with four variables: people, environment, output, and consumer.
6 min read
Four Ways To Cultivate Synergy In Your Company
Team-Building

Four Ways To Cultivate Synergy In Your Company

Synergy is indeed a key success factor for every task that is performed by a group of people, but forcing it on a company culture that's not ready for it is counterproductive.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.