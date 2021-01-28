Ravi Ika

Ravi Ika

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder, President, & CEO of nirvanaHealth

Ravi Ika founded nirvanaHealth to address the amount of waste in the healthcare system, reduce cost and improve care.

https://www.nirvanahealth.com/

Follow Ravi Ika on Social

LinkedIn Instagram

Latest

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like