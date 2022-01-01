Rich Diviney

Rich Diviney

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder of The Attributes

Rich Diviney draws upon 20-plus years of experience as a Navy SEAL Officer where he completed more than 13 overseas deployments — 11 of which were to Iraq and Afghanistan. Through his career, he has achieved multiple leadership positions — to include the commanding officer of a Navy SEAL Command.

Leadership

The Difference Between Attributes and Skills, and Why One Matters More Than the Other

When we measure performance in ourselves and our teams, we need to get the whole picture.

