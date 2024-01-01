Richard Chaifetz
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Chairman and Founder
Dr. Richard A. Chaifetz is the founder and chairman of ComPsych, the world’s largest provider of mental health services. He is also the chairman and managing partner of Chaifetz Group, a venture capital and private equity firm, and the owner of the St. Louis Shock of Major League Pickleball.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Starting a Business
I Started My Business with $1,000 — It's Now Worth Billions and Serves Over 163 Million People. These 7 Principles Were My Secrets to Success.
How seven simple principles can you help you build the business of your dreams.