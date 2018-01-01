Rick Martinez runs Biz Academy Online, a course dedicated to cultivating passion, purpose and entrepreneurial business hacks. Biz Academy Online is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. Find out how to channel your passion into business and make more by subscribing to Martinez's life hacks.
Self Improvement
The Best Entrepreneurial Lessons Don't Cost $10,000
Some masterminds may try to charge you thousands for a single session. Is their knowledge really worth that much?
Family
Don't Let Dual Startups Cast a Plague on Both Spouses
A two-entrepreneur household amplifies the challenges of both startups and marriage. With the right strategy neither has to suffer.
Motivation and Retention
If You Forgot to Thank Your Freelancers at the New Year, Do It Now
Many businesses don't realize how much they rely on contract workers until they quit because they were never appreciated.
Project Grow
How to Create a Winning Mindset, to Crush the Competition
Get yourself a 'growth mindset,' for starters.
Business Travel
4 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Stay Sharp on the Road
Maintaining an 'always on' frame of mind is critical for entrepreneurs, especially when traveling. With these tips, you'll hit the ground running -- whenever and wherever you might land.