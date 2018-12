Ritika Nangia

Guest Writer

Founder, Funcart.in

Ritika Nangia, Founder of Funcart.in is a  commerce graduate from Jesus & Mary College Delhi University & has done her post graduation in retail management from NIFT New Delhi. She went to Harvard University for a specialization course in strategic management & international business. She was working in the exports line for 4 years before starting her own venture. She loves travelling and exploring new places.