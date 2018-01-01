Ritika Puri

Ritika Puri

Guest Writer
Founder of Storyhackers
Ritika Puri is an accidental entrepreneur who founded Storyhackers, a company that helps business create impactful and inspiring content programs. She enjoys writing about data, teaching others things that she’s learning, and helping other entrepreneurs succeed through her involvement as the speaker curator for The Lean Startup Conference, expert liaison at Clarity.fm and advisor to Sortly.

Never Let a Downturn Crush You
Entrepreneurship is not all good times. In fact, surviving business setbacks is the defining charachetistic of being an entrepreneur.
3 Things You Need to Know to Recruit and Retain Millennials
Employers who ignore the stereotypes but meet millennials on their own terms are rewarded with enthusiastic and inventive workers.
How to Stop Sabotaging Success
Three experienced entrepreneurs provide advice on what they did to ensure they wouldn't fail at their endeavor.
