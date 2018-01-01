Ritika Puri

Economic Downturn
Never Let a Downturn Crush You
Entrepreneurship is not all good times. In fact, surviving business setbacks is the defining charachetistic of being an entrepreneur.
Millennials
3 Things You Need to Know to Recruit and Retain Millennials
Employers who ignore the stereotypes but meet millennials on their own terms are rewarded with enthusiastic and inventive workers.
Success Strategies
How to Stop Sabotaging Success
Three experienced entrepreneurs provide advice on what they did to ensure they wouldn't fail at their endeavor.