Robert Siciliano, CEO of IDTheftSecurity.com, is committed to informing, educating and empowering Americans so they can be protected from violence and crime in the physical and virtual worlds.
Hackers
Is Your Computer Being Held Hostage? What to Do.
Ransomware attacks happen more than you think. Back up your files; renew your security plan and take on those hackers.
Cybersecurity
Security Awareness Training is Essential for Small Businesses
Educate your staff in the ways of cybersecurity to avoid any potential data breaches.
Identity Theft
How to Know Your Employees Are Who They Say They Are
Protect your business -- and yourself -- from identity theft.
Privacy Policies
Ever Hear of Pii? What You Need to Know About Its Life Cycle in Business
Pii means 'personally identifiable information.' It has nothing to do with the circumference of a circle.
Data Security
Create a Back-Up Plan for Your Data
Don't wait until Armageddon strikes.
Password Security
Use a Password Manager to Make Your Accounts Are Secure
Here's how you can simplify the process of using a strong, unique password for every website you will ever log on to.
Data Breach
Protecting Against Data Breaches Is as Easy as 1 - 2
Two-step verification is universally available, simple to use and makes your data vastly more secure.
Workplace Safety
12 Ways to Spot a Potentially Violent Person in the Workplace
What happened in Roanoke wasn't the first tragedy and won't be the last.
Cybersecurity
11 Tips to Secure Mobile Devices and Client Data
Do your employees know how likely they are to leak your company's secrets?
Cybersecurity
How to Create Security Awareness at Your Company
Set up a mock phishing email among your employees to see who takes the bait -- and who's the most gullible.
Cybersecurity
The Danger of the Bring-Your-Own-Device-to-Work Trend
When employees use their personal tablets or phones at work, it brings an increased risk of exposing the office to malware.
Cybersecurity
Protect Your Business with 5 Social-Media Security Tips
Many company owners are unaware of the risks posed by their employees' online engagement.
Social Media
14 Social Media Disasters That Could Strike Your Businesses
Knowing what all of these nightmares are means knowing how to prevent them.
Cyber Criminals
11 Ways to Protect Your Business From Cyber Criminals
Professionals are on the loose, hoping to prowl through your computer networks, but they're not working for your company. Here's how to keep their hands off your firm's data.
Data Breach
Be Sure to Look Around the Office When Searching for Gaps in Your Data Security
High profile data breaches reported in the media rarely point to the significant threats from employees, either disgruntled or negligent.