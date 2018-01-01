Robert Siciliano

Robert Siciliano

Guest Writer
Personal Security, Privacy and Identity Theft Expert

Robert Siciliano, CEO of IDTheftSecurity.com, is committed to informing, educating and empowering Americans so they can be protected from violence and crime in the physical and virtual worlds.

Is Your Computer Being Held Hostage? What to Do.
Hackers

Ransomware attacks happen more than you think. Back up your files; renew your security plan and take on those hackers.
4 min read
Security Awareness Training is Essential for Small Businesses
Cybersecurity

Educate your staff in the ways of cybersecurity to avoid any potential data breaches.
3 min read
How to Know Your Employees Are Who They Say They Are
Identity Theft

Protect your business -- and yourself -- from identity theft.
5 min read
Ever Hear of Pii? What You Need to Know About Its Life Cycle in Business
Privacy Policies

Pii means 'personally identifiable information.' It has nothing to do with the circumference of a circle.
5 min read
Create a Back-Up Plan for Your Data
Data Security

Don't wait until Armageddon strikes.
4 min read
Use a Password Manager to Make Your Accounts Are Secure
Password Security

Here's how you can simplify the process of using a strong, unique password for every website you will ever log on to.
5 min read
Protecting Against Data Breaches Is as Easy as 1 - 2
Data Breach

Two-step verification is universally available, simple to use and makes your data vastly more secure.
5 min read
12 Ways to Spot a Potentially Violent Person in the Workplace
Workplace Safety

What happened in Roanoke wasn't the first tragedy and won't be the last.
5 min read
11 Tips to Secure Mobile Devices and Client Data
Cybersecurity

Do your employees know how likely they are to leak your company's secrets?
5 min read
How to Create Security Awareness at Your Company
Cybersecurity

Set up a mock phishing email among your employees to see who takes the bait -- and who's the most gullible.
4 min read
The Danger of the Bring-Your-Own-Device-to-Work Trend
Cybersecurity

When employees use their personal tablets or phones at work, it brings an increased risk of exposing the office to malware.
3 min read
Protect Your Business with 5 Social-Media Security Tips
Cybersecurity

Many company owners are unaware of the risks posed by their employees' online engagement.
4 min read
14 Social Media Disasters That Could Strike Your Businesses
Social Media

Knowing what all of these nightmares are means knowing how to prevent them.
5 min read
11 Ways to Protect Your Business From Cyber Criminals
Cyber Criminals

Professionals are on the loose, hoping to prowl through your computer networks, but they're not working for your company. Here's how to keep their hands off your firm's data.
4 min read
Be Sure to Look Around the Office When Searching for Gaps in Your Data Security
Data Breach

High profile data breaches reported in the media rarely point to the significant threats from employees, either disgruntled or negligent.
3 min read
