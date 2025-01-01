Rohan Sinclair Luvaglio

Bio

Rohan Sinclair Luvaglio is a British entrepreneur and investor known for his ventures in technology and on-demand services. He co-founded in 2013, Bizzby is a London-based on-demand services platform that connects users with professionals for tasks like cleaning, beauty treatments, and home repairs. The platform gained significant traction, expanding across the UK and attracting over 100,000 users by 2015. It received $10 million in venture capital funding during its early stages