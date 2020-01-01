About Rosanna Berardi
Rosanna Berardi is a lawyer, mother and entrepreneur. She built her immigration law firm, Berardi Immigration Law, from her home apartment to a multi-million-dollar company in 15 short years. Berardi is also the CEO of High Wire Woman, a consulting firm that provides solutions to working women.
Whether you like it or not, things have changed. The traditional "rules" of work simply don't apply to a majority of jobs anymore.