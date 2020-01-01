About Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen is the founder and former CEO of Chewy.com, a company he started when he was 25 years old. In 2017, Cohen made history when he sold Chewy to PetSmart for $3.35 billion in the largest ecommerce deal in history. In 2019, Chewy went public at a valuation of $8.7 billion.
From starting his company to selling it to PetSmart for $3.35 billion, Cohen always had someone to turn to for advice.