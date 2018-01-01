Ryan Erskine is a Brand Strategist at BrandYourself and a leading expert in personal branding and online reputation management. He empowers individuals and businesses to develop their personal and corporate brands, take control of their search results, and position themselves as thought leaders in their industries. He's completely rebranded online images for everyone from c-suite executives and entrepreneurs to middle market professionals and college graduates.
What I Learned From My First Twitter Chat
It's fast and fun but like nothing you've experienced, so you better prepare.
Social Media
Stop Delegating Social Media to Your Interns
You really don't want your social media manager to be just figuring it out along the way.
Ready for Anything
I Use My Personal Brand to Drive Revenue. You Can Too.
Online branding efforts will give you a competitive edge in driving sales, whether you're in a sales role or not.
Public Relations
A 5-Step Checklist to Maximize Press Coverage for Your Business
You're doing PR all wrong. The good news: It isn't hard to start doing it right, and it might even cost less than you think.
Online Reputation Management
How to Protect Your Online Reputation in 2017
Hiding behind your privacy settings is the worst strategy.
Personal Branding
The 10 Biggest Mistakes in Personal Branding
Quit sabotaging your personal brand with these embarrassing blunders.
Branding
How to Make 'Boring' Industries Exciting Online
Are you in a boring industry? Doesn't matter. Generating awareness online can work for any industry.
Social Media
11 Reasons You're Not Getting Traction on Social Media
If you're not satisfied with the attention you're getting on social media, then it's time to do something about it.
Content Marketing
5 Ways Worthless Content Is Driving Away Your Readers
Think you made a bad post? I promise you, it could be worse.
Building Your Online Presence
5 Ways to Strengthen Your Online Reputation
Stop losing business because of the way you look online.
Online Reputation Management
How to Choose the Right Online Reputation Management Firm
Search engine optimization can be a mysterious industry. This in-depth guide will help you navigate your way through it.
Personal Branding
How Personal Branding Helped Give My Life Direction
Personal branding forces you to think about what you're doing and where you're going.
Personal Branding
22 Statistics That Prove the Value of Personal Branding
Personal branding is becoming less of a competitive edge and more of a requirement. Here's the proof.
Personal Branding
No, It's Not Arrogant to Google Yourself
In fact, it's downright irresponsible to not Google yourself.
Education
Universities Need to Start Teaching Online Reputation Management
It's time the education system takes the digital age a little more seriously.