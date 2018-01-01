Ryan McMunn

Ryan McMunn

Guest Writer
Founder & CEO BRIC Language Systems

Ryan McMunn has 11 years of experience doing business in China. He is the founder and CEO at BRIC Language Systems, a leading online language-training firm. McMunn has been interviewed by Fox Business, CCTV-America and several other publications as well as spoken at conferences in Europe and across the U.S. on global entrepreneurship.

More From Ryan McMunn

3 Ways Language Training Benefits Your Business
Employee Training

3 Ways Language Training Benefits Your Business

Learning a new language is a great benefit for employees that increases confidence and performance.
6 min read
Silicon Valley? Try Silicon Worldwide.
Global Entrepreneurship

Silicon Valley? Try Silicon Worldwide.

The strip of highway from San Francisco to San Jose is not the only center of innovation on Earth.
6 min read
Changing the World, One Story at a Time
Social Entrepreneurship

Changing the World, One Story at a Time

An autism diagnosis inspired one mother's quest to inform, enlighten and engage a community.
9 min read
Taking a Job Overseas Is Challenging, But So Rewarding
working overseas

Taking a Job Overseas Is Challenging, But So Rewarding

The financial and personal rewards that come with the challenge of an international career are priceless.
5 min read
5 Reasons Expats Make Great Entrepreneurs
Global Entrepreneurship

5 Reasons Expats Make Great Entrepreneurs

The risks faced by starting a new life in a foreign country are strikingly similar to the risks faced when starting a new business.
6 min read
How Uber's Big Loss in China Is Really a Big Win
Uber

How Uber's Big Loss in China Is Really a Big Win

Uber won't dominate the Chinese market but it keeps a significant share in the biggest ride-hailing app in the world's largest market.
6 min read
9 Answers You Need About Yourself Before Starting Your Own Business
Startups

9 Answers You Need About Yourself Before Starting Your Own Business

If you think starting a business is only about financing a good idea, you have a lot to learn the hard way.
8 min read
The Goldilocks Test: Why China Is Just Right
Venture Capital

The Goldilocks Test: Why China Is Just Right

China's quest is global dominance of the tech industry. It could overtake Silicon Valley.
5 min read
7 Tips for the International Entrepreneur
International Business

7 Tips for the International Entrepreneur

Don't be afraid to take your business global, but don't underestimate the power of jet lag.
7 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Should Consider Cuba
Cuba

Why Entrepreneurs Should Consider Cuba

Just think how your business may benefit from the Cuban's culture, entrepreneurial spirit and willingness to jump start their economy.
6 min read
4 Lifelong Benefits You Get From an Internship Abroad
Internships

4 Lifelong Benefits You Get From an Internship Abroad

New people, new vistas and really, really good food await you during this trip of a lifetime.
6 min read
China Remains Rich in Opportunities for Entrepreneurs Who Keep Calm
China

China Remains Rich in Opportunities for Entrepreneurs Who Keep Calm

The scary headlines about the Chinese stock market obscure the larger facts about the giant nation's continuing growth.
8 min read
Headed to Cuba for Business? ¡Cuidado!
Cuba

Headed to Cuba for Business? ¡Cuidado!

A startup founder recounts a tale of woe and offers eight tips for how to avoid something similar.
8 min read
Rumor, Manipulation and Change: 5 Founders' Views on the Chinese Economy
China

Rumor, Manipulation and Change: 5 Founders' Views on the Chinese Economy

Government manipulation of economic data may be one reason for widespread pessimism.
8 min read
Red China, Red Tape: How to Start a Business There
China

Red China, Red Tape: How to Start a Business There

There's the "hard" way and the "risky" way. Here are the pros and cons for both.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.