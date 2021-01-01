Saahil Mehta

About Saahil Mehta

Saahil Mehta is an entrepreneur, author, and passionate mountaineer. Over the last 10 years, Saahil scaled four of the tallest mountains in the world, a dream that he harbored since childhood. As a global citizen, Saahil has built successful businesses across 3 continents, has written a book on personal disruption, and coaches ambitious leaders on scaling their summit. 

