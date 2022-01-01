Sai Karra

Sai Karra

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Co-Founder of BuiltGen

Sai Karra is a 17-year-old influencer, author and entrepreneur. He has built up over 10 million followers across his socials and is currently helping businesses grow on the platform through his growth agency, BuiltGen. He is also the co-founder of Metaversity, an education-based Web3 company.

https://builtgen.com

Follow Sai Karra on Social

Latest

tiktok

I Built Over 10 Million Followers on TikTok in 1 Year. Here's How You Can, Too.

Use these four simple tips to help you along your path to scaling your TikTok following organically.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like