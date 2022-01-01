Signing out of account, Standby...
Sai Karra
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Co-Founder of BuiltGen
Sai Karra is a 17-year-old influencer, author and entrepreneur. He has built up over 10 million followers across his socials and is currently helping businesses grow on the platform through his growth agency, BuiltGen. He is also the co-founder of Metaversity, an education-based Web3 company.
I Built Over 10 Million Followers on TikTok in 1 Year. Here's How You Can, Too.
Use these four simple tips to help you along your path to scaling your TikTok following organically.
