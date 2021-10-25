Salvatore Buscemi

Salvatore Buscemi

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO and co-founder of Dandrew Partners

Salvatore Buscemi is the CEO and co-founder of Dandrew Partners, a private family investment firm. He is author of "Making the Yield: Real Estate Hard Money Lending Uncovered" and "Raising Real Money: Real Estate Funds Uncovered" and his most recent work, "Investing Legacy: How The .001% Invest."

https://dandrewpartners.com/

Follow Salvatore Buscemi on Social

LinkedIn Instagram Book

Latest

Future of Entrepreneurship

Secrets of How the Ultra-Wealthy Invest Their Money

Three types of investments to help elevate status, sophistication and social levels.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like