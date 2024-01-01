Sam Kelly
Sam Kelly, is the Global Chief Marketing Officer of AKQA. With a passion for design and innovation, Sam is responsible for brand, marketing, and public relations across the family of AKQA companies. Under Sam's leadership, AKQA has transformed the way clients think about their brand by crafting beautiful ideas, products, and services that captivate audiences. Working with esteemed clients like Nike, Rolls-Royce Motorcars, Netflix, Volvo, and Google, AKQA has earned countless awards and accolades, including 83 Agency of the Year Awards and the prestigious Cannes Lions Grand Prix for Design in 2021 and 2024. Sam's journey with AKQA began in 2008 when he joined as a Business Development Manager. With tenacious spirit and strategic thinking, he quickly became a key player in driving AKQA's partnerships with clients across Europe. Today, AKQA is recognised as one of the world's leading marketing and design agencies.
