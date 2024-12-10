Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of business and creativity, the traditional lines between work and personal pursuits have become increasingly blurred with studies showing the 9 to 5 is no longer attractive (Timewise 2023 – 87% of workers would like flexible hours). One of the most transformative changes we've seen in recent years, is the rise of the entrepreneurial side hustle to fuel personal passions, creativity, and learning.

Some leaders may hesitate to support the idea of side hustles, worrying that they may distract employees from their core responsibilities or drain energy that should be focused on the company's objectives. However, in my experience, the opposite is true. While client work will always be our absolute priority, side hustles offer an opportunity for personal growth, professional development, and an infusion of creativity that can benefit not only the individual but the entire organisation.

Personal development and a sense of ownership

One of the most compelling reasons I encourage my team to have side hustles is the profound sense of autonomy that it offers. Side hustles offer an opportunity for individuals to take control of a personal project, fuelling their sense of ownership and personal development. When employees have the freedom to pursue a passion of theirs, it helps them grow in ways that might not be possible within the confines of whatever project they are working on or role that they are in.

When someone builds something outside of work—whether it's a photography portfolio, or writing a book, or starting a community — they learn invaluable lessons in leadership, problem-solving, and accountability. For example, Thomas Mullen from our Atlanta team is a bestselling author as well as Jodie Hare in the UK, who also published books, specifically on Autism. Side hustles mean that people are no longer just employees; they become entrepreneurs, better equipped to take initiative and think creatively about their roles within the company.

Cross-pollination of knowledge

Another important benefit of encouraging side hustles is the development of cross-sectional knowledge and areas of expertise that employees might not get the opportunity to explore in their day-to-day roles. These pursuits allow people to sharpen skills outside of their usual work, making them more well-rounded and versatile. Yann Moszynski and Matthieu Berthalult at AKQA Paris, founded a cycling collective called Les Rookies, which puts more people on bikes by showing a less performance-obsessed side of the sport, and trying to make it more inclusive and welcoming. Similarly, Hugo Veiga, our Global Chief Creative Officer is a pop star in Brazil under his alter ego Gohu.

Side hustles also allow employees to engage with the world in new ways, giving them a more expansive and diverse perspective. This is especially true for those working in creative industries like ours, where a broader worldview often translates directly into better, more innovative ideas. When people step outside their usual work environment, they are exposed to different business models, customer needs, and cultural trends.

Inspiring motivation

Motivation is the engine that drives productivity, and creativity is the fuel. Give employees an outlet to experiment, innovate, and engage in creative problem-solving without the constraints that sometimes come with corporate environments. When people are excited about what they're doing outside of work, that enthusiasm often spills over into their professional life. They return to the office with renewed energy and creativity, ready to tackle challenges with a fresh perspective. In industries like ours, where creativity is paramount, this influx of energy can make all the difference between good work and groundbreaking work.

Building a stronger ecosystem of creativity

Side hustles also have a unique way of breaking down traditional workplace hierarchies and creating a more inclusive, transparent culture. When employees connect over shared passions—whether it's music, tech, fitness, or food—they build stronger relationships that transcend their daily work tasks. These personal connections foster a deeper sense of camaraderie and mutual respect, creating an environment where people feel more comfortable sharing ideas, collaborating, and offering feedback.

Trust and transparency

It's important for people to manage their time wisely. They shouldn't be over-working and we have a commitment to their well-being. It also shouldn't impact their day job and be free of conflicts of interest. We support flexible working hours and agreements at AKQA but our employees are open from the outset. My advice to anyone trying to do a side hustle is to be open about it and don't try to pretend it isn't going on. Trust is key and that's why we put a lot of focus on the characteristics we look for when we hire.

In today's dynamic business landscape, supporting employees' side hustles is more than just a perk—it's a strategic advantage. At AKQA, we've seen first-hand how these pursuits foster personal growth, cross-pollinate knowledge, inspire motivation, and strengthen our creative ecosystem. While client work remains our top priority, the skills, perspectives, and energy our team members bring back from their side projects elevate the quality of our work and the vibrancy of our culture. As business leaders, we have a unique opportunity to harness this entrepreneurial spirit. By creating an environment that encourages personal projects alongside professional responsibilities, we can build more innovative, adaptable, and engaged teams. The future of work is not about constraining employees' passions, but about channelling them to create mutual benefit. I challenge fellow leaders to consider: How can you empower your team's entrepreneurial spirit to drive your organisation forward?