Sam Zebarjadi

Guest Writer
Co-Founder & CEO of Medicast

Sam Zebarjadi is an expert in mobile, consumer and enterprise technologies with over 12 years in the wireless industry. Prior to co-founding Medicast and taking on the role of CEO, Sam spent six years at Nokia as Chief Architect, designing and deploying large-scale consumer services with 25+ wireless carriers in more than 20 countries. Previously, he played an integral role across a series of technical and business-related activities for the $36bn Sprint-Nextel merger. Zebarjadi currently serves as an advisory board member to several growth-stage startups and is a mentor to 500 Startups, Four Athens and The Iron Yard startup accelerators.

More From Sam Zebarjadi

Failure and Rejection in Startups: 3 Things to Remember
Starting a Business

Failure and Rejection in Startups: 3 Things to Remember

Suffering from a recent rejection? Guess what? You're in good company.
3 min read
3 Keys to Seizing Opportunity in the Booming Telemedicine Space
Health Care

3 Keys to Seizing Opportunity in the Booming Telemedicine Space

Healthcare is an enormous enterprise, impervious to recession, where weeping changes in law and technology have created big opportunities for entrepreneurs.
4 min read
