Santhosh Reddy

Santhosh Reddy

Co-founder & VP-Technology, ShakeDeal

More From Santhosh Reddy

How AI Can Help In Fighting COVID-19
Artificial Intelligence

How AI Can Help In Fighting COVID-19

To manage the pandemic, hospitals are looking forward to automated tools to the hilt. Healthcare experts are using AI to triage COVID-19 patients

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.