Dr. Santor Nishizaki

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO

Dr. Santor Nishizaki is the founder and CEO of Mulholland Consulting Group, and his work on Millennials and Gen Z in the workplace has been featured in the WSJ, Psychology Today, Yahoo Finance, CNN.com, SHRM, and more. He is a Ph.D. professor of Global Leadership and Change at Pepperdine University.

https://drsantor.com/

Follow Dr. Santor Nishizaki on Social

Latest

Leadership

3 Ways to Avoid the Quiet Quitting of Your Gen Z Employees

Create a more engaged workforce and keep your best talent.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like