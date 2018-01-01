Sarah Kunst

Guest Writer
Tech Builder, Thinker and Investor.
Sarah Kunst is an investor, entrepreneur and philanthropist. She is from Michigan and splits her time between New York and San Francisco. 

3 Expert Tips for Achieving Hypergrowth in Online Marketing
Every entrepreneur dreams of breaking away from the competition but making that reality is a delicate mix of science and the unpredictable.
4 Tips From Experts on Hiring the People Who Make the CEO a Star
Startups, perhaps inevitably, are focused on the talent and vision of the founder/CEO but only a team can build a company.
How Minority Founders Overcame the Challenge of Finding VC Investors
Personal networks are important for founders looking for venture capital. Entrepreneurs from underrepresented groups have particular challenges.
