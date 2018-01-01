Sarah Max is a freelance writer in Bend, Ore. She has covered business and personal finance for more than a decade for such publications as Barron's, Money, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. In 2009 Sarah got a first-hand look at the ups and downs of entrepreneurship when she helped launch 1859 Oregon'’s Magazine, a bimonthly print and digital magazine for which she is editor at large.
Connected Entrepreneur
Direct Selling Goes Social, Retools for Millennial Generation
Chantel Waterbury, founder of jewelry company Chloe and Isabel, talks about why she's putting her brand in the hands of 'social retailers'.
Connected Entrepreneur
What Co-Working Spaces Can Teach You about Morale and Engagement
RocketSpace CEO and founder Duncan Logan shares how space and one's peers impact a company's final product.
Connected Entrepreneur
What's Wrong With the Modern Conference Call (and the Man Who's Trying to Fix It).
This new platform hopes to make conference calls easier to record and their conversations more searchable and shareable.
Connected Entrepreneur
Making a 700-Mile Commute Work
His home is in Chicago, his office in New York. Offerpop's marketing head, Kevin Bobowski, talks about how he makes the most of his time in -- and out -- of the office.
Connected Entrepreneur
How This Retailer Reaches All-Important Indie Influencers
Karmaloop founder, Greg Selkoe, explains his approach to guerrilla marketing.
Connected Entrepreneur
Keeping Staffers Without Email (Half the Workforce) In the Loop.
For true engagement, companies need to communicate with all their staff – and not just the ones with corporate email. Red e App founder Jonathan Erwin explains more.
Connected Entrepreneur
Don't Stop Recruiting Employees Once They're Hired
Jon Bischke's company, Entelo, makes it easier for companies to recruit new talent. Yet, the secret to success, he says, isn't just finding the right people, but figuring out how to keep them.
Connected Entrepreneur
How Relationships Are Fueling One Online Locavore Marketplace
Boise startup Direct Local Food connects local farmers and ranchers on their terms – and in the process created a new way to help put more fresh food on tables.
Connected Entrepreneur
How Brevity Keeps Us Connected
The founder of Shorty Awards, an event recognizing great social media, talks about how pithy posts keep us connected and make us better communicators.
Entrepreneurs
Everyone Gets 15 Minutes of Feedback
David Hassell, founder of 15Five, talks about the power of staying connected.
Entrepreneurs
Baby's Next Doctor Visit -- Through Instant Message?
Entrepreneur McKay Thomas started in pool tables, moved on to baby goods and is now focused on a healthcare app that gives moms a direct line to doctors. He talks about what inspired the new venture and why he thinks most face-to-face doctor visits are overrated.
Growth Strategies
What Brands Can Learn About Storytelling
Shane Snow used his journalism background to found an online platform connecting writers and corporate clients. In the process, he's learned how good, old fashioned storytelling can boost branding.
Growth Strategies
Step Away From the Foosball Table. Financials are Important, Too.
Entrepreneurs Andy Medley and Scott Hill built their Indianapolis marketing and promotions firm PERQ by nurturing office culture, sometimes to a fault. Employees still have fun, but their focus these days is on “winning” at business.
Growth Strategies
What Captivates the Captivating Tony Haile of Chartbeat
Chartbeat's CEO talks about why sailing around the world and traveling to the North Pole isn't all that that different from running a media analytics company.
Starting a Business
Why Businesses Fail: A Data Expert Explains It All
Data scientist Thomas Thurston uses algorithms to understand the common traits between businesses that fail and succeed. Turns out, experience is only a small factor, and the best products can actually backfire.