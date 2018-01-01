Sarah Max

Sarah Max is a freelance writer in Bend, Ore. She has covered business and personal finance for more than a decade for such publications as Barron's, Money, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal. In 2009 Sarah got a first-hand look at the ups and downs of entrepreneurship when she helped launch 1859 Oregon'’s Magazine, a bimonthly print and digital magazine for which she is editor at large.

Direct Selling Goes Social, Retools for Millennial Generation
Connected Entrepreneur

Direct Selling Goes Social, Retools for Millennial Generation

Chantel Waterbury, founder of jewelry company Chloe and Isabel, talks about why she's putting her brand in the hands of 'social retailers'.
5 min read
What Co-Working Spaces Can Teach You about Morale and Engagement
Connected Entrepreneur

What Co-Working Spaces Can Teach You about Morale and Engagement

RocketSpace CEO and founder Duncan Logan shares how space and one's peers impact a company's final product.
7 min read
What's Wrong With the Modern Conference Call (and the Man Who's Trying to Fix It).
Connected Entrepreneur

What's Wrong With the Modern Conference Call (and the Man Who's Trying to Fix It).

This new platform hopes to make conference calls easier to record and their conversations more searchable and shareable.
6 min read
Making a 700-Mile Commute Work
Connected Entrepreneur

Making a 700-Mile Commute Work

His home is in Chicago, his office in New York. Offerpop's marketing head, Kevin Bobowski, talks about how he makes the most of his time in -- and out -- of the office.
6 min read
How This Retailer Reaches All-Important Indie Influencers
Connected Entrepreneur

How This Retailer Reaches All-Important Indie Influencers

Karmaloop founder, Greg Selkoe, explains his approach to guerrilla marketing.
5 min read
Keeping Staffers Without Email (Half the Workforce) In the Loop.
Connected Entrepreneur

Keeping Staffers Without Email (Half the Workforce) In the Loop.

For true engagement, companies need to communicate with all their staff – and not just the ones with corporate email. Red e App founder Jonathan Erwin explains more.
5 min read
Don't Stop Recruiting Employees Once They're Hired
Connected Entrepreneur

Don't Stop Recruiting Employees Once They're Hired

Jon Bischke's company, Entelo, makes it easier for companies to recruit new talent. Yet, the secret to success, he says, isn't just finding the right people, but figuring out how to keep them.
5 min read
How Relationships Are Fueling One Online Locavore Marketplace
Connected Entrepreneur

How Relationships Are Fueling One Online Locavore Marketplace

Boise startup Direct Local Food connects local farmers and ranchers on their terms – and in the process created a new way to help put more fresh food on tables.
5 min read
How Brevity Keeps Us Connected
Connected Entrepreneur

How Brevity Keeps Us Connected

The founder of Shorty Awards, an event recognizing great social media, talks about how pithy posts keep us connected and make us better communicators.
6 min read
Everyone Gets 15 Minutes of Feedback
Entrepreneurs

Everyone Gets 15 Minutes of Feedback

David Hassell, founder of 15Five, talks about the power of staying connected.
5 min read
Baby's Next Doctor Visit -- Through Instant Message?
Entrepreneurs

Baby's Next Doctor Visit -- Through Instant Message?

Entrepreneur McKay Thomas started in pool tables, moved on to baby goods and is now focused on a healthcare app that gives moms a direct line to doctors. He talks about what inspired the new venture and why he thinks most face-to-face doctor visits are overrated.
5 min read
What Brands Can Learn About Storytelling
Growth Strategies

What Brands Can Learn About Storytelling

Shane Snow used his journalism background to found an online platform connecting writers and corporate clients. In the process, he's learned how good, old fashioned storytelling can boost branding.
6 min read
Step Away From the Foosball Table. Financials are Important, Too.
Growth Strategies

Step Away From the Foosball Table. Financials are Important, Too.

Entrepreneurs Andy Medley and Scott Hill built their Indianapolis marketing and promotions firm PERQ by nurturing office culture, sometimes to a fault. Employees still have fun, but their focus these days is on “winning” at business.
6 min read
What Captivates the Captivating Tony Haile of Chartbeat
Growth Strategies

What Captivates the Captivating Tony Haile of Chartbeat

Chartbeat's CEO talks about why sailing around the world and traveling to the North Pole isn't all that that different from running a media analytics company.
5 min read
Why Businesses Fail: A Data Expert Explains It All
Starting a Business

Why Businesses Fail: A Data Expert Explains It All

Data scientist Thomas Thurston uses algorithms to understand the common traits between businesses that fail and succeed. Turns out, experience is only a small factor, and the best products can actually backfire.
6 min read
