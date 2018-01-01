Founder of Zorba Yoga

All of 25 years of age, Sarvesh Shashi is the youngest CEO in the yoga and wellness fraternity. Sarvesh believes in the philosophy of consciousness through yoga and the emotion of happiness that stems out of yoga practices. He wants to spread this yoga happiness to thousands. At a young age of 21 he gave up a bright career in his father’s sprawling businesses and set out to touch the lives of many with yoga. Hence he is fondly called The CEO among Monks by many.

With a design in mind, an uncompromising vision and his guruji’s message as a guiding light, Sarvesh set up the first studio of Zorba in a basement of a commercial building in December 2013 with a small maiden batch of Zorbians. Soon Zorba was a recognised name in Chennai with several vouching for the array of yoga and unique divinatory offerings at their disposal. Today Zorba has a presence in Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad through their partnership with Talwalkars Better Value Fitness Limited which was sealed in January 2016. Zorba is the largest chain of yoga studios in India.