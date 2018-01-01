Satyen Kothari

Satyen is the Founder and CEO of Cube. One of the most successful names in the Indian fintech scene, Satyen is also an angel investor and serial entrepreneur whose prior experience includes founding Citrus Payments, where he led the brand’s overall strategy, product, user experience, marketing, and strategic alliances to drive the company to a valuation of $100 million in 4 years.



Satyen has spent the last 18 years in Silicon Valley and India and has successfully started companies in the areas of marketing automation, social e-commerce and strategy/design consulting. His career has included stints with several start-ups and larger companies such as Intuit, First Data, Cisco, AOL, Yahoo, frog design & App.