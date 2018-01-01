Entrepreneur VIP

TV/Online Host, Keynote Speaker, Business Growth Expert

Scott Duffy is a TV/online personality, keynote speaker and business coach. He began his career working for bestselling author and speaker Tony Robbins, and went on to work for several big media brands like CBS Sportsline, NBC Internet and FOXSports.com. Next, he founded Smart Charter, an online booking tool for private aviation, which was acquired by Richard Branson’s Virgin Group.

Today, Duffy is a champion for entrepreneurship. Through his television and online channels, speaking platforms and bestselling books, Duffy leads the conversations that spark new ideas, innovations and help the world's biggest brands break through to their next level. He has been listed as a “Top 10 Keynote Speaker” by Entrepreneur.com. He has spoken at the NYSE and provided commentary in numerous media outlets including CNBC, FOX News and CBS Radio. He is the co-host of Business & Burgers (Presented by Microsoft) and author of Breakthrough, which hits bookstores stores in the summer of 2018.