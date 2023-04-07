Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You care about your online reputation, so you did what every diligent entrepreneur has done, including me: You created a personal website. But just like LinkedIn made business cards obsolete, a powerful feature from Google could soon do the same for our personal websites.

Meet the Google Knowledge Panel. Compiled by Google's proprietary algorithm, this robust infobox displays the most relevant, credible information about a topic next to its search results. These topics can be places or businesses — or even entrepreneurs like you and me. If you claim and own your knowledge panel, it's akin to owning personal real estate on Google Search Results.