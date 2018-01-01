Scott S. Smith

Ready for Anything
Attention, Shoppers!
Paco Underhill knows what they look at, what they buy and why, so get ready to put a huge dent in the concept of customers' free will.
The Vow Factor
How one dotcom survives--and thrives--in the ultracompetitive wedding market
East Meets West
Asian Americans have money, Net savvy and entrepreneurial fire. Media magnate Jeff Yang explains how to tap both their talent and dollars.
Invested Interest
William J. O'Neil of Investor's Business Daily offers up some tips on managing your investments with a little start-up experience thrown in.
He's Giving It Away!
Think philanthropy is a dotcom <i>don't</i>? Anthony Parks would like a word with you.
Mr. Fix-It
The man to call when your business's finances are more fixer-upper than fantastic
Under The Sun
Thanks to all the news about Microsoft, a future of all-Internet technology has swamped magazines and TV lately, but for Sun Microsystems' Scott McNealy, ideas like those are nothing new.
Trial By Free Market
Ex-Coca-Cola-exec Sergio Zyman on marketing success.and New Coke.
If You Don't Have Anything Nice To Say
.say it anyway - but make it constructive, says psychologist Hendrie Weisinger.
Starting a Business
Two Tickets To Paradise
Start your own adventure/specialty travel agency.
In The Mix
What does it take to make a personal care and health dotcom from scratch? Let's ask the voice of experience, ingredients.com's Katherine Legatos.
Soul Searching
Looking for a better business? Start inside.
Turning The Page
Catalog maven John Peterman deals with a new chapter . . . Chapter 11.
Show Some Spirit
Is there room in your business for a few unworldly concerns?
This Is War!
And this is entrepreneurship - but it's all the same to author James Dunnigan.