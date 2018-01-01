Scott S. Smith

More From Scott S. Smith

Attention, Shoppers!
Ready for Anything

Attention, Shoppers!

Paco Underhill knows what they look at, what they buy and why, so get ready to put a huge dent in the concept of customers' free will.
11 min read
The Vow Factor

The Vow Factor

How one dotcom survives--and thrives--in the ultracompetitive wedding market
3 min read
East Meets West

East Meets West

Asian Americans have money, Net savvy and entrepreneurial fire. Media magnate Jeff Yang explains how to tap both their talent and dollars.
3 min read
Invested Interest

Invested Interest

William J. O'Neil of Investor's Business Daily offers up some tips on managing your investments with a little start-up experience thrown in.
9 min read
He's Giving It Away!

He's Giving It Away!

Think philanthropy is a dotcom <i>don't</i>? Anthony Parks would like a word with you.
3 min read
Mr. Fix-It

Mr. Fix-It

The man to call when your business's finances are more fixer-upper than fantastic
2 min read
Under The Sun

Under The Sun

Thanks to all the news about Microsoft, a future of all-Internet technology has swamped magazines and TV lately, but for Sun Microsystems' Scott McNealy, ideas like those are nothing new.
10 min read
Trial By Free Market

Trial By Free Market

Ex-Coca-Cola-exec Sergio Zyman on marketing success.and New Coke.
3 min read
If You Don't Have Anything Nice To Say

If You Don't Have Anything Nice To Say

.say it anyway - but make it constructive, says psychologist Hendrie Weisinger.
3 min read
Two Tickets To Paradise
Starting a Business

Two Tickets To Paradise

Start your own adventure/specialty travel agency.
9 min read
In The Mix

In The Mix

What does it take to make a personal care and health dotcom from scratch? Let's ask the voice of experience, ingredients.com's Katherine Legatos.
9 min read
Soul Searching

Soul Searching

Looking for a better business? Start inside.
8 min read
Turning The Page

Turning The Page

Catalog maven John Peterman deals with a new chapter&nbsp;.&nbsp;.&nbsp;.&nbsp;Chapter 11.
3 min read
Show Some Spirit

Show Some Spirit

Is there room in your business for a few unworldly concerns?
3 min read
This Is War!

This Is War!

And this is entrepreneurship - but it's all the same to author James Dunnigan.
10 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.