Sean Jacobsohn

Guest Writer
Venture Partner, Emergence Capital
Sean Jacobsohn is a venture partner with Emergence Capital Partners. He joined Emergence Capital after being an executive and advisor at portfolio companies Hightail and Doximity, respectively. In addition to being a sales and alliances executive in the technology enabled services space for thirteen years, he is co-founder and co-President of the Harvard Business School Alumni Angels, the largest university-affiliated angel group in the world.

10 Secrets From Leading Sales Execs
Effective sales teams are the product of the culture within the team, across the company and including customers.
