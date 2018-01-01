Guest Writer

Venture Partner, Emergence Capital

Sean Jacobsohn is a venture partner with Emergence Capital Partners. He joined Emergence Capital after being an executive and advisor at portfolio companies Hightail and Doximity, respectively. In addition to being a sales and alliances executive in the technology enabled services space for thirteen years, he is co-founder and co-President of the Harvard Business School Alumni Angels, the largest university-affiliated angel group in the world.