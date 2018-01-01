Sean M. Lyden

Sean Lyden is the CEO of Prestige Positioning (a service of The Professional Writing Firm Inc.), an Atlanta-based firm that "positions" clients as leading experts in their field-through ghost-written articles and books for publication. Clients include Morgan Stanley, IFG Securities, SunTrust Service Corp. and several professional advisory and management consulting firms nationwide.
Landing Your First Customers
Once you identify your target market, explore these shoestring ideas for making contact.
Make Time for Marketing
No time to market your biz? Then don't be surprised when the client well runs dry. Here are six tips for finding time.
Nine Tools for Building Customer Loyalty
Don't let customers go after only one sale. Use these follow-up tools to keep them coming back for more.
Five Tips to Squash Public-Speaking Fears
You can boost biz by giving seminars, but make sure to get over your fear of public speaking first! Here's how.
Choosing the Best Name for Your Business
Understand the elements of a great name before you commit to one.
Create a Steady Sales Cycle
So busy filling orders that you forgot to continue your marketing efforts? Here's how to break the cycle.
How to Generate Publicity
Boost your business to the next level by promoting yourself as an expert or author.
Building an Effective Mailing List
To get your direct-mail message across, you have to start out with the right names.
Make Newspaper Ads Work for You
Is your print campaign falling flat? You may be neglecting two keys to success.
Attract More Business With Direct-Mail Postcards
It's powerful-and affordable. So put direct mail to work for you now.
Get Over Your Networking Shyness
You can't get the word out on your business unless you're talking it up. Overcome your marketing hesitance with these 5 tips.