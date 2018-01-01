Sean M. Lyden

Sean Lyden is the CEO of Prestige Positioning (a service of The Professional Writing Firm Inc.), an Atlanta-based firm that "positions" clients as leading experts in their field-through ghost-written articles and books for publication. Clients include Morgan Stanley, IFG Securities, SunTrust Service Corp. and several professional advisory and management consulting firms nationwide.

More From Sean M. Lyden

Landing Your First Customers

Landing Your First Customers

Once you identify your target market, explore these shoestring ideas for making contact.
4 min read
Make Time for Marketing

Make Time for Marketing

No time to market your biz? Then don't be surprised when the client well runs dry. Here are six tips for finding time.
4 min read
Nine Tools for Building Customer Loyalty

Nine Tools for Building Customer Loyalty

Don't let customers go after only one sale. Use these follow-up tools to keep them coming back for more.
4 min read
Five Tips to Squash Public-Speaking Fears

Five Tips to Squash Public-Speaking Fears

You can boost biz by giving seminars, but make sure to get over your fear of public speaking first! Here's how.
3 min read
Nine Tools for Building Customer Loyalty

Nine Tools for Building Customer Loyalty

Are you getting repeat business? Don't let customers go after one purchase, win them back with a follow-up program.
4 min read
Landing Your First Customers
Marketing

Landing Your First Customers

Once you identify your target market, explore these shoestring ideas for making contact.
4 min read
Choosing the Best Name for Your Business
Starting a Business

Choosing the Best Name for Your Business

Understand the elements of a great name before you commit to one.
4 min read
Speak out to Boost Your Business
Marketing

Speak out to Boost Your Business

Demonstrate your expertise through seminars--just make sure you get over that little fear of public speaking first.
3 min read
Create a Steady Sales Cycle
Marketing

Create a Steady Sales Cycle

So busy filling orders that you forgot to continue your marketing efforts? Here's how to break the cycle.
4 min read
How to Generate Publicity
Marketing

How to Generate Publicity

Boost your business to the next level by promoting yourself as an expert or author.
4 min read
Building an Effective Mailing List
Marketing

Building an Effective Mailing List

To get your direct-mail message across, you have to start out with the right names.
4 min read
Make Newspaper Ads Work for You
Marketing

Make Newspaper Ads Work for You

Is your print campaign falling flat? You may be neglecting two keys to success.
4 min read
Find Time for Marketing
Marketing

Find Time for Marketing

.or kick yourself later when your client pool dries up. Here are 6 ways to make time for marketing.
4 min read
Attract More Business With Direct-Mail Postcards
Marketing

Attract More Business With Direct-Mail Postcards

It's powerful-and affordable. So put direct mail to work for you now.
4 min read
Get Over Your Networking Shyness
Marketing

Get Over Your Networking Shyness

You can't get the word out on your business unless you're talking it up. Overcome your marketing hesitance with these 5 tips.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.