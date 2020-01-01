About Seth Elliott
Seth Elliott is CMO at Gtmhub, where he equips modern leaders with OKR software to improve strategy execution management and achieve better business outcomes. In 20 years as a senior executive, he has helped accelerate corporate growth in diverse markets and across varied industries.
More From Seth Elliott
Keeping Connected
Improving Productivity for Remote and Distributed Work Forces
As work from home and distributed teams become a new normal, it's critical to recognize that managing remote teams comes with some different challenges. Here are four tips to achieving stronger communication and productivity gains.