Shalene Gupta is a Tech reporter @FortuneMagazine.

What Will Soar and Fail in Tech and Business This Year
The tech guru whose predictions are closely followed by Silicon Valley luminaries has some thoughts about what to expect in 2015.
Cities Dream of a 'Smart' Sci-Fi Future
Cities are looking to technology to save electricity used by street lights, monitor water mains and reduce crime. But is the cost worth it?
The 7 Most Useful Smart Home Devices
In the home of the future, refrigerators tweet and coffee pots let you know when grandma missed her morning cup. But people willing to pay a price can already live in this sci-fi reality.
