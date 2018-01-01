Sharí Alexander

Sharí Alexander

Guest Writer
Persuasiveness Coach & Speaker and founder of Observe Connect Influence

Sharí Alexander is a communication specialist and founder of Observe Connect Influence, a Los Angeles based training and consulting firm helping leaders increase their influence through educational programs and private coaching. She blogs at Shari-Alexander.com.

More From Sharí Alexander

Answering This Question Will Tell You How to Increase Your Influence
Persuasion

Answering This Question Will Tell You How to Increase Your Influence

Instead of robotically working through your pitch, lesson to determine what you have to offer that solves the client's problem.
4 min read
How Entrepreneurial Singles Can Build a Business and Still Find Love
Dating

How Entrepreneurial Singles Can Build a Business and Still Find Love

Believe it or not, your business expertise is going to come in handy, in the hunt.
6 min read
Be More Persuasive by Answering These 3 Questions
Persuasion

Be More Persuasive by Answering These 3 Questions

Following the think, feel and act tips will empower your speeches and other presentations.
5 min read
The 4 People Who Will Help You Achieve Your Goals
Goals

The 4 People Who Will Help You Achieve Your Goals

These people are the ones who will aid you in your endeavors. But if you don't know to look for them, they might just pass you by.
5 min read
'Owning' a Room, Even When You Don't Feel That You Can
Confidence

'Owning' a Room, Even When You Don't Feel That You Can

Tell your body to chill out, even when your brain cannot.
5 min read
This Cure for Entrepreneur Loneliness Also Solves Procrastination
Well-Being

This Cure for Entrepreneur Loneliness Also Solves Procrastination

Gathering with others who are following their dreams can do wonders for your state of mind and your to-do list.
5 min read
How to Turn Business Cards Into Business Relationships
Networking

How to Turn Business Cards Into Business Relationships

Business cards that symbolize fabulous connections and conversations can easily transform into annoying reminders of lost opportunities.
5 min read
3 Strategies You Haven't Thought of for Escaping a Sales Slump
Ready for Anything

3 Strategies You Haven't Thought of for Escaping a Sales Slump

Ever heard of a gratitude journal? Get paper and a pen and start writing.
5 min read
4 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Defeat Depression
Depression

4 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Defeat Depression

Many startup leaders discover that their emotional health ends up reflected in the well-being of their business. Here are some powerful tools to address the downward spiral.
5 min read
How to Communicate With Your First Employee
Managing Employees

How to Communicate With Your First Employee

This hire marks the beginning of your becoming a manager of staff. Here's how to do things right.
5 min read
Correcting Leadership Communication Mishaps
Mistakes

Correcting Leadership Communication Mishaps

Everyone makes mistakes but when you're the one in the corner office, many people will hear about that inadvertent remark or slipup. Here's how to fix it.
4 min read
3 Savvy Tips to Help You Better Connect With (and Oversee) Your Staff
Managing Employees

3 Savvy Tips to Help You Better Connect With (and Oversee) Your Staff

Find out how to truly be in touch with your staff so you'll be able to identify and prevent potential problems.
4 min read
The One Word Leaders Should Stop Using
Communication Strategies

The One Word Leaders Should Stop Using

A corporate consultant warns about the disastrous effects of overuse of a very common qualifier.
5 min read
The Art of Having a Productive Argument
Conflict

The Art of Having a Productive Argument

Learn to articulate what you want, spend time listening and try to understand the other side. And experiment with these seven steps.
5 min read
Tone It Down: 5 Introverted Lessons for Extroverts
Personality

Tone It Down: 5 Introverted Lessons for Extroverts

Sometimes, it pays to be quiet and reserved. Here are the benefits of not being the center of attention.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.