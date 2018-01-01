Shelley Osborne

Guest Writer
Head of Learning and Development at Udemy
Shelley Osborne is head of learning and development at Udemy where she leads and executes the learning strategy for Udemy employees. She has 13 years of experience in the education sector and in corporate learning and development. Previously, she was VP of learning and development at Farside HR Solutions.

Here's How to Spotlight Skills Over Schooling in Your Next Job Interview
Interviewing

Talking up your skills -- and how you have applied them -- can be a good indicator of your value as an employee.
5 min read
How Soft Skills Can Help You Get Ahead in a Tech World
Soft Skills

Knowing how to code will only get you so far.
5 min read
Grads, Feel Like Your Diploma Might Not Be Enough? These Are the Skills You Need.
College Graduates

Many of us come out of school feeling like we don't have 'job skills.'
5 min read
How to Incorporate This One Employee Perk to Improve Your Business
Learning

Building a learning culture fuels business success.
6 min read
