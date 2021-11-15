Shereese Floyd

Shereese Floyd

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
Author. Advocate. Digital Wonder Woman

Shereese Floyd-Thompson is the president of StoryMakers Consulting and the founder of the StoryMakers Academy, where she teaches entrepreneurs how to turn their life experiences into powerful brand stories so that they can profit from the transformation they provide.

http://creategoodmarketing.com

Follow Shereese Floyd on Social

LinkedIn Instagram

Latest

ent-o Insider

Marketable Skills You Learned From Your Personal Story

Our life experiences produce transferrable skills we can use in any business scenario.

Continue Reading
ent-o Insider

Start Telling the Right Stories to Attract Clients

Consumers want to support entrepreneurs and businesses that take a clear stand on today's issues.

Continue Reading
Overcoming Obstacles

4 Ways an Entrepreneur Can Beat the Odds like Rocky Protege Adonis Creed

Creed's first fight with his nemesis Viktor Drago provides real lessons for business owners.

Continue Reading
Overcoming Obstacles

How My Life as a Prisoner's Wife Made Me an Entrepreneur

This founder realized she couldn't keep waiting for "someday" to start her business.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like