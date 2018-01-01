Sindhujaa Kumar

MD (A.M) Demolishing Limits - in Body & Mind

Sindhujaa Kumar is a Holistic Wellness Expert who holds an MD in Alternative Medicines, with 4 core specializations:



1) Exercise & Movement Sciences (with ACSM accreditation- international gold standard credentialling elite sports coaches, exercise scientists and celebrity trainers for cutting-edge strength & conditioning, athletic coaching, yoga and movement therapy)

2) Nutrition & herbalism

3) Energy Healing (TCM)

4) Emotional intelligence and leadership coaching



Sindhujaa is an established transformation coach for athletes, corporates and individuals - innovatively integrating physical fitness, emotional empowerment techniques and spiritual practices to unlock new dimensions of personal power and impact