Sindhujaa Kumar is a Holistic Wellness Expert who holds an MD in Alternative Medicines, with 4 core specializations:
1) Exercise & Movement Sciences (with ACSM accreditation- international gold standard credentialling elite sports coaches, exercise scientists and celebrity trainers for cutting-edge strength & conditioning, athletic coaching, yoga and movement therapy)
2) Nutrition & herbalism
3) Energy Healing (TCM)
4) Emotional intelligence and leadership coaching
Sindhujaa is an established transformation coach for athletes, corporates and individuals - innovatively integrating physical fitness, emotional empowerment techniques and spiritual practices to unlock new dimensions of personal power and impact
Fitness Businesses
The Fitness Industry Boom May Not be Making us Fitter
Statistics reveal that even as the number of gyms and fitness apps grow, obesity rates and obesity-induced diseases are on the rise among Indians
Workplace Wellness
10 Science-Backed Strategies Used by Corporate Leaders to Gain Easy-Wins
The art of persuasion can help anyone seal deals and climb status ladders faster
Leadership
How to Unleash Creativity as a Leader
A strategy to release creative-blocks and find your innovative spirit, by tapping into the power of your innate body intelligence to animate your mind
Leadership
Three Energy Paradigms that Influence Leadership
Drop your excuses and build deep personal power, to exponentially amplify your social impact and leadership traits