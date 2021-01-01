Solomon Lacy III

Solomon Lacy III

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder and CEO of Fresh Start Financials Group, Consultant

Solomon Lacy III is a serial entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of Fresh Start Financials Group. He's formed and scaled businesses; helped individuals, companies and organizations across the globe with credit restoration; and has secured more than $30 million in funding for businesses.

http://www.freshstartfinancialsgroup.com

5 Success Tips From My Entrepreneurship Journey

Here are five success tips that will help ease your load as you embark on this journey of yours.

