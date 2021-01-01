Signing out of account, Standby...
Solomon Lacy III
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder and CEO of Fresh Start Financials Group, Consultant
Solomon Lacy III is a serial entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of Fresh Start Financials Group. He's formed and scaled businesses; helped individuals, companies and organizations across the globe with credit restoration; and has secured more than $30 million in funding for businesses.
Follow Solomon Lacy III on Social
Latest
5 Success Tips From My Entrepreneurship Journey
Here are five success tips that will help ease your load as you embark on this journey of yours.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Vitaly Alexandrov
Founder & CEO at Food Rocket
-
Jeremy Moser
Co-founder of uSERP, CMO at Wordable
-
Krishna Athal
Founder & Executive Director of YUVA
-
Esther Kestenbaum Prozan
President of Ruby Has Fulfillment
-
Milan Kordestani
Founder & Entrepreneur
-
Daniel Todd
Founder and CEO of Influence Mobile
-
Saikiran Chandha
Founder & CEO of Typeset
-
Entrepreneur Deals
Entrepreneur Deals