Author, TED Speaker, Diversity and Inclusion Consultant

Sophie Williams is the author of The Glass Cliff: Why Women in Power are Undermined and How to Fight Back (March 07, Macmillan Business). Sophie is an ex-Global Leader at Netflix, and she has also held the titles of COO and CFO in London advertising agencies. She is a TED Speaker (The Glass Cliff - Why Some Leaders Aren’t Set Up For Success, 1.5 million+ views), and the voice of Instagram’s @OfficialMilliennialBlack. The Glass Cliff (2024) is Sophie’s third book, her previous works include Anti-Racist Ally (2020) and Millennial Black (2021).