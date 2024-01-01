Sophie Williams
Author, TED Speaker, Diversity and Inclusion Consultant
Sophie Williams is the author of The Glass Cliff: Why Women in Power are Undermined and How to Fight Back (March 07, Macmillan Business). Sophie is an ex-Global Leader at Netflix, and she has also held the titles of COO and CFO in London advertising agencies. She is a TED Speaker (The Glass Cliff - Why Some Leaders Aren’t Set Up For Success, 1.5 million+ views), and the voice of Instagram’s @OfficialMilliennialBlack. The Glass Cliff (2024) is Sophie’s third book, her previous works include Anti-Racist Ally (2020) and Millennial Black (2021).
Latest
What You Need To Know About The Glass Cliff, The Workplace Phenomenon That Prevents Us from Seeing More Successful Female Business Leaders
Learn more about the phenomenon in the workplace that implies biases in appointing female leaders during crises- setting them up for potential failure from the outset