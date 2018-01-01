Spartan Up! Podcast

Why Participation Medals Can Help Kids in School
Personal Health

This Olympic medalist explains why access is the most important part of fitness and nutrition.
2 min read
Why the Right Mentor Can Make All the Difference
Social Entrepreneurs

Demali Elliott mentors young women in challenging situations through creative and introspective activities to redirect their stories onto a positive trajectory with her program Petals-N-Belles.
2 min read
What It Takes to Go Far From the Start
Consistency

Child prodigy Ray Ushikubo understood the value of consistency from a very young age.
2 min read
Tactics for Resilience in Combat and Life
Resilience

The U.S. Army's Deputy Chief of Chaplains, Brigadier General Thomas Solhjem, sources his vast experiences to tell us how to be better people.
2 min read
Behavioral Scientist Jon Levy Talks Adventure and the Winner Effect
Human Behavior

Levy explains how to live a fun and exciting life and gain success in the process.
2 min read
Make Every Day an Opportunity for Adventure and Connection
Networking

Entrepreneur Network partner Joe De Sena chats with writer Cal Fussman about how to ask the right questions to get better answers.
2 min read
Focus on People to Drive Your Success
Connections

When your business is in trouble, this is the guy you need. Tim Gentry develops people to motivate his own success.
2 min read
Finding Community Helped This Former Addict Build Mental Resilience
Overcoming Obstacles

Ray Morvan credits stoicism for getting through life challenges that would break a lesser man.
2 min read
Advice for Success from a Top Cornell University Coach
Success Strategies

Do what you hate.
2 min read
How These Silicon Valley Entrepreneurs Are Disrupting the Business World
Entrepreneurs

Two founders talk about what drives them and how they found their purpose.
2 min read
How Fitness and Volunteering Inspired This Entrepreneur
Social Entrepreneurs

Nini Meyers created Positive Tracks as a way to get kids moving and involved with a cause through athletics.
2 min read
What CrossFit Taught This Entrepreneur About Success, Passion and Hard Work
Entrepreneur Network

When athletes -- and people -- are focused on a goal and patient with themselves, they are more successful.
2 min read
This CEO Abandoned a Life of Decadence to Serve Others
Entrepreneur Network

Find out what led this entrepreneur from promoting New York City nightlife to founding a major nonprofit.
2 min read
Key Principles of Mental Resilience From a Retired Colonel
Entrepreneur Network

A retired military officer shares success secrets after 26 years in the armed forces.
2 min read
How to Get Past What's Holding You Back So You Can Achieve Success
Entrepreneur Network

Learn why this entrepreneur calls himself a 'man whisperer.'
2 min read
