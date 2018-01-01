Spartan Up! Podcast

Personal Health
Why Participation Medals Can Help Kids in School
This Olympic medalist explains why access is the most important part of fitness and nutrition.
Social Entrepreneurs
Why the Right Mentor Can Make All the Difference
Demali Elliott mentors young women in challenging situations through creative and introspective activities to redirect their stories onto a positive trajectory with her program Petals-N-Belles.
Consistency
What It Takes to Go Far From the Start
Child prodigy Ray Ushikubo understood the value of consistency from a very young age.
Resilience
Tactics for Resilience in Combat and Life
The U.S. Army's Deputy Chief of Chaplains, Brigadier General Thomas Solhjem, sources his vast experiences to tell us how to be better people.
Human Behavior
Behavioral Scientist Jon Levy Talks Adventure and the Winner Effect
Levy explains how to live a fun and exciting life and gain success in the process.
Networking
Make Every Day an Opportunity for Adventure and Connection
Entrepreneur Network partner Joe De Sena chats with writer Cal Fussman about how to ask the right questions to get better answers.
Connections
Focus on People to Drive Your Success
When your business is in trouble, this is the guy you need. Tim Gentry develops people to motivate his own success.
Overcoming Obstacles
Finding Community Helped This Former Addict Build Mental Resilience
Ray Morvan credits stoicism for getting through life challenges that would break a lesser man.
Success Strategies
Advice for Success from a Top Cornell University Coach
Do what you hate.
Entrepreneurs
How These Silicon Valley Entrepreneurs Are Disrupting the Business World
Two founders talk about what drives them and how they found their purpose.
Social Entrepreneurs
How Fitness and Volunteering Inspired This Entrepreneur
Nini Meyers created Positive Tracks as a way to get kids moving and involved with a cause through athletics.
Entrepreneur Network
What CrossFit Taught This Entrepreneur About Success, Passion and Hard Work
When athletes -- and people -- are focused on a goal and patient with themselves, they are more successful.
Entrepreneur Network
This CEO Abandoned a Life of Decadence to Serve Others
Find out what led this entrepreneur from promoting New York City nightlife to founding a major nonprofit.
Entrepreneur Network
Key Principles of Mental Resilience From a Retired Colonel
A retired military officer shares success secrets after 26 years in the armed forces.
Entrepreneur Network
How to Get Past What's Holding You Back So You Can Achieve Success
Learn why this entrepreneur calls himself a 'man whisperer.'