Spencer Price

Spencer Price

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
Co-Founder and CEO of Halla

As a sophomore at USC, Spencer asked “What should we eat?” The answer eventually lead him to leave and launch Halla, the Taste Intelligence Company. As Halla’s principal dealmaker, he works to build robust, symbiotic relationships with grocery partners, data providers, vendors, and investors.

https://www.halla.io/

Follow Spencer Price on Social

LinkedIn

Latest

ent-o Insider

Building a Successful Company Culture, From the Inside Out

Why culture matters, and how to preserve it when you scale up.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like