Stephanie Castillo

Stephanie Castillo is a digital marketing specialist at Visually, a visual-content marketplace. She earned a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and history of art and visual culture from University of California, Santa Cruz. 

16 Tools Every Social Media Manager Should Be Using Right Now
Tools

16 Tools Every Social Media Manager Should Be Using Right Now

With social media allowing startups to create a direct line of communication between the company and consumers while also providing instant access to the latest buzz around products or services, social-media managers need to be on the ball.
11 min read
5 Content-Management Tools Marketers Can Use (No Technical Skills Required)
Content Strategy

5 Content-Management Tools Marketers Can Use (No Technical Skills Required)

Whether you're a new company with limited resources or your development team's time is spread thin, calling on third-party apps or services can be a great way to cut costs and work more efficiently to reach your marketing goals.
5 min read
Lessons in Leveraging Vine From 5 Successful Brands
Vine

Lessons in Leveraging Vine From 5 Successful Brands

With only six seconds to produce a compelling and engaging video, some companies struggle to figure out the best way to use this micro-content platform.Take a page from these five companies and you will be on your way to being a Vine master.
6 min read
Creating Shareable Visuals is Easy With These 7 Online Design Tools
Image

Creating Shareable Visuals is Easy With These 7 Online Design Tools

We all know that when it comes to consuming content, text alone no longer makes the cut. Here are seven tools to jazz up your message.
5 min read
14 Tools Every Entrepreneur Needs for Managing Social Media
Social Media

14 Tools Every Entrepreneur Needs for Managing Social Media

With the explosion of social media, it is hard to keep tabs on your online-marketing strategy across all platforms. These tools can help you do just that.
8 min read
