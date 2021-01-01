Stephanie Mojica

Stephanie Mojica

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Book Development Coach & Book Editor

Stephanie Mojica consults entrepreneurs, coaches and attorneys to become the go-to expert in their field through the power of writing and publishing a book. A paid writer since age 14, Stephanie's thousands of print and online credits include The Philadelphia Inquirer and USAToday.com.

3 Red Flags to Look Out for When Hiring a Book or Writing Coach

Book coaches, author coaches and writing coaches are all the rage nowadays. But has your future coach been paid to write, or are they just capitalizing on a trend at your expense?

