Signing out of account, Standby...
Stephanie Mojica
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Book Development Coach & Book Editor
Stephanie Mojica consults entrepreneurs, coaches and attorneys to become the go-to expert in their field through the power of writing and publishing a book. A paid writer since age 14, Stephanie's thousands of print and online credits include The Philadelphia Inquirer and USAToday.com.
Follow Stephanie Mojica on Social
Latest
3 Red Flags to Look Out for When Hiring a Book or Writing Coach
Book coaches, author coaches and writing coaches are all the rage nowadays. But has your future coach been paid to write, or are they just capitalizing on a trend at your expense?
More Authors You Might Like
-
StackCommerce
Account Manager
-
-
Bhavik Sarkhedi
CEO of Write Right, Estorytellers, Taletel, Bloggism and Kalam Kagaz
-
Joe Keohane
Author of the book "The Power of Strangers"
-
Henry Ma
CEO of Ricoma International and Garmeo
-
Peter Daisyme
Co-founder of Hostt
-
Omer Riaz
CEO of Urtasker.com
-
Kimberly Zhang
Chief Editor of Under30CEO