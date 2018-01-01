Stephen Barlas

Bill Battle
Can restructuring save a program that helps entrepreneurs but hurts the budget?
Go South
The sun comes out over Central America with a new trade agreement.
Border Patrol
Congress goes to bat for in-state expansion tax incentives.
Feel the Burn
A new bill could help small companies pump up tax deductions.
Walk This Way
With more funding, SBDCs can lead you in the right direction.
Bill of Health?
New legislation may cure your health insurance pains.
State of the Estate
Will congress finally repeal the estate tax for good?
Standard Issues
New food and disability rules pose challenges for small business.
Thin is In
With new rules, the SBA hopes to cut big companies from its procurement numbers.
Just the facts
The FDA doesn't want any more lies on dietary supplement labels.
Out of Reach
Some say that the SBA is withholding contracts--and important information.
Take a Peek
What does Congress have in mind for 2005? Go back to the future to find out.
What's Cookin'?
The FTC is serving up a new and improved franchise rule, but is it what small-business owners ordered?
Let Them Eat Cake
When it comes to small business, a new tax-cut bill is half-baked.
Wrong! Try Again
It's back to square one for the SBA and its small-business size standards.