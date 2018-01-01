Stephen Barlas

Bill Battle

Can restructuring save a program that helps entrepreneurs but hurts the budget?
2 min read
Go South

The sun comes out over Central America with a new trade agreement.
2 min read
Border Patrol

Congress goes to bat for in-state expansion tax incentives.
2 min read
Feel the Burn

A new bill could help small companies pump up tax deductions.
2 min read
Walk This Way

With more funding, SBDCs can lead you in the right direction.
2 min read
Bill of Health?

New legislation may cure your health insurance pains.
2 min read
State of the Estate

Will congress finally repeal the estate tax for good?
2 min read
Standard Issues

New food and disability rules pose challenges for small business.
2 min read
Thin is In

With new rules, the SBA hopes to cut big companies from its procurement numbers.
2 min read
Just the facts

The FDA doesn't want any more lies on dietary supplement labels.
2 min read
Out of Reach

Some say that the SBA is withholding contracts--and important information.
2 min read
Take a Peek

What does Congress have in mind for 2005? Go back to the future to find out.
2 min read
What's Cookin'?

The FTC is serving up a new and improved franchise rule, but is it what small-business owners ordered?
2 min read
Let Them Eat Cake

When it comes to small business, a new tax-cut bill is half-baked.
2 min read
Wrong! Try Again

It's back to square one for the SBA and its small-business size standards.
2 min read
