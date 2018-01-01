Guest Writer

Author and lecturer

Stephen Costello is a national best-selling author, lecturer and entrepreneur. His memoir My Father Never Took Me to a Baseball Game landed as the number one biography on Amazon.com. Costello has recently lectured at the New York Stock Exchange, Columbia University, The Gabelli School of Business, Sacred Heart University, Hofstra University, Iona University and Monroe College. Stephen has also appeared as an industry expert on CNN, Fox Business, Fox, ESPN, The Discovery Channel and The Wall Street Journal.