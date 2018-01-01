Stephen Tang

Dr. Tang has been the president and CEO of the University City Science Center in Philadelphia, Pa. since 2008. In October 2014, U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker named Tang to the National Advisory Council on Innovation and Entrepreneurship (NACIE).
Entrepreneurship
4 Ways Entrepreneurs Earn Huge ROI Investing In Their Community
Relationship capital is the foundation of investment capital.
Failure
3 Signs You're Better Off Abandoning Your Idea
The best time to embrace failure is before it becomes catastrophe.