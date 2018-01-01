Stephen Tang

Guest Writer
President and CEO of the University City Science Center, Philadelphia, Pa

Dr. Tang has been the president and CEO of the University City Science Center in Philadelphia, Pa. since 2008. In October 2014, U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker named Tang to the National Advisory Council on Innovation and Entrepreneurship (NACIE).

More From Stephen Tang

4 Ways Entrepreneurs Earn Huge ROI Investing In Their Community
Entrepreneurship

4 Ways Entrepreneurs Earn Huge ROI Investing In Their Community

Relationship capital is the foundation of investment capital.
5 min read
3 Signs You're Better Off Abandoning Your Idea
Failure

3 Signs You're Better Off Abandoning Your Idea

The best time to embrace failure is before it becomes catastrophe.
5 min read
