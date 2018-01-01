Steven C. Bahls

Growth Strategies
Word Games
Beware of ambiguous language in your contracts, and you'll avoid the headache of court battles.
Criminal Records
Under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, you'd better think twice before destroying those business documents.
Witness Protection
What will a new whistle-blower clause mean to you and the way you do business?
A Fran-What?!
Surprise! You may be involved in a franchise relationship and not even know it.
Protecting Your Trademark Overseas
If you want a global empire, you'll have to tackle international trademark protection.
Asking for a Fight
You have to get tough with transgressors if you want to protect your intellectual property.
Shred of Evidence
Learn a lesson from Arthur Andersen: Destroying documents makes you look bad.
Under the Radar?
You may be big enough to have to play by some rules, but too small for others. How do you know just what's applicable?
Class Act
Congress takes a vote on reforming class-action litigation procedures.
Shut Up Already!
No matter what the charges are, taking out an ad to defend yourself isn't a good idea--at least until the Supreme Court has its say.
Feeling Woozy?
If it's from the toxins, call a doctor. If it's from inheriting someone else's mess, help is coming.
Fire Proof
A thorough investigation is the only way to build a case against problem employees.
Law of the Land
Government interest in your property could bring business to a screeching halt. Know how to work the system for the best deal.
Warning Trend
The forecast is bad if your company fails to caution the public about a possible danger.
Professional Victims
How to protect yourself against "big fakers"?