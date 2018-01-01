Steven C. Bahls

Word Games
Word Games

Beware of ambiguous language in your contracts, and you'll avoid the headache of court battles.
3 min read
Criminal Records

Under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, you'd better think twice before destroying those business documents.
3 min read
Witness Protection

What will a new whistle-blower clause mean to you and the way you do business?
3 min read
A Fran-What?!

Surprise! You may be involved in a franchise relationship and not even know it.
3 min read
Growth Strategies

If you want a global empire, you'll have to tackle international trademark protection.
3 min read
Asking for a Fight

You have to get tough with transgressors if you want to protect your intellectual property.
3 min read
Shred of Evidence

Learn a lesson from Arthur Andersen: Destroying documents makes you look bad.
3 min read
Under the Radar?

You may be big enough to have to play by some rules, but too small for others. How do you know just what's applicable?
3 min read
Class Act

Congress takes a vote on reforming class-action litigation procedures.
3 min read
Shut Up Already!

No matter what the charges are, taking out an ad to defend yourself isn't a good idea--at least until the Supreme Court has its say.
3 min read
Feeling Woozy?

If it's from the toxins, call a doctor. If it's from inheriting someone else's mess, help is coming.
3 min read
Fire Proof

A thorough investigation is the only way to build a case against problem employees.
3 min read
Law of the Land

Government interest in your property could bring business to a screeching halt. Know how to work the system for the best deal.
4 min read
Warning Trend

The forecast is bad if your company fails to caution the public about a possible danger.
3 min read
Professional Victims

How to protect yourself against "big fakers"?
2 min read
