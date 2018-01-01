Suhail Doshi

Suhail Doshi

Suhail Doshi is the co-founder and CEO of Mixpanel, a web and mobile analytics platform. 

More From Suhail Doshi

Are Mobile Ads Good for Your Business? (Infographic)
Ready for Anything

Are Mobile Ads Good for Your Business? (Infographic)

Mixpanel studied 400,000 users of apps, comparing the engagement of those prompted by advertisements with that of people who selected applications on their own. The results may surprise you.
3 min read
Data Isn't Just for the Big Guys Anymore
Entrepreneurs

Data Isn't Just for the Big Guys Anymore

The rise of cost-effective data analytics has given small businesses a way to compete with -- and even surpass -- their larger competitors.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.